It is not new that eating fruit is recommended to support the body and the organism. When eaten in the right amounts and ways, these foods may be able to aid in health. In fact, we often found ourselves giving advice on which fruits or vegetables could be beneficial for certain aspects. For example, regarding the fight against cholesterol and fatty liver, we have highlighted Possible beneficial effects of apples.

But it does not end there, because if it is true that certain foods can be an ally of health, even once eaten, they can retain valuable benefits for the home.

With vitamins and minerals, this fruit will not only help the heart and muscles, but also make terraces and balconies great.

We talked about it saying how many acid to squeeze without knowing that it can still be very useful.

Instead, we will discuss below how a simple banana can help with the health of the body and the health of plants.

The reasons why bananas support the heart and muscles, and at the same time, plants as well, is the presence of vitamins and minerals. When it comes to cardiovascular and muscular health, bananas can provide support thanks to their abundance of phytosterols.

These include campesterol, sitosterol and stigmasterol.

Moreover, thanks to the fiber present, bananas can also prove to be an ally for good digestion. But the ingredient in which the benefits for muscle and plant health accrue is potassium. Bananas will be interesting The source of this precious metal Which contributes not only to muscle contraction and pressure balance, but also to the enrichment of the soil.

How to strengthen plants for terraces and balconies

Once the banana pulp is consumed, the peels can be used as an excellent fertilizer for some vegetables. Indeed, thanks to its abundance of potassium, bananas contribute to the growth of stems and branches but also to the coloration of the petals and the intensity of aromas.

Moreover, potassium helps plants in the synthesis of nutrients and their distribution in plant cells. Banana peel fertilizer appears to be very effective for roses and flowers in general, but also for vegetables such as tomatoes or tubers such as potatoes.

To make a natural fertilizer, we can leave the banana peel to soak in water and then neutralize it on the plants. Alternatively, the peels can be cut into pieces and buried directly in the ground.

