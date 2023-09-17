With the plug trick that saves on bills: Find out how

If you want to save on your bill, you need to discover the secret of electrical sockets. Here’s what it is.

Saving energy is the daily task that many families have to improve their financial situation. Unfortunately, there are two important facts: on the one hand, we cannot do without electricity, given its widespread use in lighting and household appliances; On the other hand, electricity bills continue to rise more and more.

We can reveal to you that your home is hiding some secrets that could belong to you Save about 100 euros per year. You may think that this is not a lot, but let’s talk again on December 31, when you will have an extra 100 euros in your wallet.

Let’s focus on an aspect that is often overlooked but is more important than it seems: Devices are in standby mode.

Fork trick

It is believed that a device that is turned off, but still connected to the power source, does not consume power, but this is wrong. Even when the device is turned off, it continues to consume minimal power.

In particular, it is important to monitor all devices that have a small indicator light that changes color when turned on or off. So, Watch out for TVs, DVD players, chargers, display phones, and even smart devices.

You may not know it, but they are the reason behind your high bills. Let’s not forget that the use of electricity translates into carbon dioxide emissions, so saving it means not only an economic benefit, but also a contribution to respect for the environment.

With these secrets you can save it on your bill

Saving electricity is simple: Only unplug devices that are rarely usedAvoid leaving chargers plugged in and choose devices that fall into the highest possible energy efficiency category.