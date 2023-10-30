Dagestan airport for a flight arriving from Israel was attacked at the last minute

Hours of tension at Makhachkala Airport, the capital of the Muslim-majority Russian Republic of Dagestan, as dozens of people stormed the runway and terminal after the announcement that a plane from Israel had landed.





The images circulating on social media are dramatic and bear witness to what appears to be a real manhunt, with ominous echoes of a massacre. In the videos, among the people who stormed the airport, a person can also be heard shouting “Allahu Akbar,” while other images show dozens of men breaking barriers, trying to control cars leaving the airport or breaking down internal doors. From the station. The intervention of special forces and police calmed matters, while the authorities issued a call to stop the “illegal acts.”





The airport will remain closed until November 6. The President of the Russian Republic of Dagestan denounced the angry crowd and threatened them with punishment. “All Dagestanis sympathize with the suffering of the victims of the actions of oppressors and politicians and pray for peace in Palestine.





“But what happened at our airport is outrageous and must be properly assessed by law enforcement authorities,” said the republic’s governor, Sergei Melikov, adding, “This will be done.”



Reproduction © Copyright ANSA