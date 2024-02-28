February 28, 2024

Nintendo has filed a lawsuit against the authors of Yuzu, the popular Nintendo Switch emulator

Gerald Bax February 28, 2024

Nintendo I decided to condemn the creators Yuzuvery famous Nintendo Switch emulator. According to Mario House, the technology used by the emulator would illegally bypass the encryption of the software it owns, which facilitates the spread of pirated copies of its games. The request is for significant compensation for damages, in addition to halting development of the emulator.

Nintendo Switch emulation in danger?

Nintendo lawyers are always available.

The text of the complaint indicates that one million copies of The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom Tears Before the launch, meanwhile, how Yuzu's Patreon doubled in the same period. So Nintendo wants to prove that the business model used by Yuzu creators helps piracy.

A funny note from the complaint is that Nintendo also accused Yuzu's writers of spoiling The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for players before its release: “Many fans of The Legend of Zelda have had to avoid social media to avoid spoilers and thus spoil the surprise before the game's release. ” To prove this thesis, a post on X was reproduced in which a player complained about copy burning due to pirated copies reproduced through emulation. It's hard to say whether a spoiler is a crime, but the point is clearly being made to bolster the company's position, emphasizing one of the collateral damage caused by Yuzu.

Also interesting is the fact that the lawsuit aims to hit Yuzu in particular, while ruling out other Nintendo Switch emulators, e.g Rheugenics and eggs, the latter intended for mobile phone systems.

