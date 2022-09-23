Poland and Slovakia results

for the fifth day of UEFA Nations League, Two pillars in the midfield of Napoli took the field with their national teams: Piotr Zelensky and Stanislav lobotka. Unfortunately, for both of them, it was not a happy evening: The Poland was defeated 2-0 by the Netherlands by Van Gaal, while Slovakia From lobotka suffered heavy 2-1 defeatAt home against Azerbaijan.

Lobotka Naples (Getty Images)

The Polish midfielder expressed his disappointment with the final result during the match that followed the match. Her statements are as follows:

“I think some things in this match were good on our part. We conceded the second goal in our start. There were some good attacks and counter-attacks on our part, but we have to be aware of the skill of our opponents this evening.”

The former Empoli left the field in the 86th minute, and was among the best in his team despite the defeat.

The whole match is on the field lobotka. for him Slovakia He needs a decisive change of course in view of the latest results in the competition: just two 1-0 wins over Belarus and Azerbaijan, and leading the national team coached by the former Napoli. calzone Only 6 points.

Giuseppe Esposito