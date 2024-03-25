When and where to see it in Italy

On Monday 25 March, there will be a full Worm Moon, which for the occasion will be accompanied by a stunning lunar eclipse visible from Italy. Here's everything you need to know so you don't miss the astronomical show.

Monday March 25, 2024 It will shine in the sky there Luna Pina del FermiStunningly decorated Penumbral lunar eclipse Visible from Italy. the Full moonThe first of Primavera, As indicated by the Union of Italian Amateur Astronomers (UAI) It will be reached at 08:00 AM, when Earth's companion has already crossed the horizon. But it won't be a problem. the Lunar diskIn fact, it will also appear full on the night of Sunday the 24th and the evening of the 25th, when it will appear again in the East.Lunar eclipse It occurs when the Sun-Earth-Moon system is in alignment and the planet positions itself in front of the star, projecting shadow cones and shadows that completely or partially obscure the natural satellite.

Maximum blackness of the moon in Rome at the moment of sunset. Credit: Time and Date

In the case of the penumbral eclipse on March 25, 2024 – Visible to the naked eye From almost all of Italy – The Moon will be partially obscured by the shadow cone, becoming darker from below. It will not be “bitten” as in a normal eclipse, but will only be obscured. The phenomenon, As described in the specialized time and date portalwill start exactly at 05:53 Italy time; The duration and visibility of the event will be linked to the geographic location of the observer. As specified, it can be admired from almost the entire national territory, with the exception of locations located in the extreme east of the country (e.g Taranto And other cities in Puglia and Calabria). Here the phenomenon will not be visible due to the presence of the moon will be set Before entering the twilight cone projected by the Earth.

The full moon in March is called the “worm moon” because at this time of year, thanks to the warmth of spring, Beetle larvae From the bark of melted trees, to begin the cycle of life in this prosperous season. previously, Almanac.com Highlightsthe reference was thought to be ai Earthworms That comes out of the ground that has been softened by melting ice. The name, like many other moons, is associated with lunar lore American IndiansWhich was characterized by months and seasons through A Lunar calendar. Let us remember that the vermis is the first full moon after the vernal equinox, and therefore also determines the vernal equinox Easter dateexpected on Sunday, March 31.

When can the penumbral lunar eclipse be seen on Monday, March 25, 2024?

As scheduled, the penumbral lunar eclipse will begin on Monday, March 25 at 05:53 Italian time. Since, based on the ephemeris, the moon will set in Italy between 05:50 in the easternmost locations (Taranto 05:51) and around 06:30 in the westernmost locations (Cagliari 06:24), Observation window Admiration for the astronomical phenomenon will be very limited. In Rome, for example, the moon is expected to set at 06:12, so it will be there approx 20 minutes To be able to see the entrance to the lunar disk inside Twilight cone expected from Earth.

Regardless of the possibility of observation from Italy, the The maximum or peak of the eclipse It will be reached at 08:12 (when the Moon is already behind the horizon), while the event – which coincides with the exit from the shadow cone – is expected to end at 10:32. The astronomical phenomenon will be fully visible in America, where…April 8, 2024 A solar eclipse is expected to occur in the “century”, as the authorities of some localities asked residents to store food and fuel.

The possibility of seeing the eclipse around the world. Credit: Time and Date

Where to see the penumbral lunar eclipse with the naked eye in Italy

The penumbral lunar eclipse on March 25, 2024, as noted, will be visible from almost anywhere long shoes Except for eastern locations, as in Puglia H Calabria. The interactive map of time and date clearly shows the two “cut off” areas at the start of the event. This astronomical phenomenon, if it is present in the sky, can be completely observed with the naked eye, because it is a lunar eclipse and not a solar eclipse. The light from the satellite is actually reflected sunlight, and is therefore harmless to the eyes (similar to looking at a natural full moon), while in the case of a solar eclipse, such as the one expected on April 8 in the USA, it is necessary to protect the eyes. Without protection such as goggles, sun filters, and the like, direct observation of the sun can occur quickly Permanent damage to vision And even blindness.

The penumbral lunar eclipse on March 25 will be visible from Italy. Credit: Time and Date

Another element of difficulty in observing the phenomenon of Monday, March 25, 2024, is that at 05:53, when the eclipse begins, the moon will be visible. Very low in sight All over Italy. To see it, it will be necessary to have a western horizon free of natural and artificial obstacles such as mountains, trees and buildings. However, the total duration will not exceed half an hour even in the most fortunate locations, such as those in Sardinia and the far northwest.

Full wormhole moon on March 25, 2024 with a lunar eclipse

The common names for the full moon, which have no scientific value, are generally associated with the cultural traditions of Native Americans, who determined the months by the lunar calendar (different from our Gregorian calendar). They point to him Natural elements Such as weather phenomena, animals and plants, whose cycles played a major role in the survival of the tribes. The name “Full Worm Moon”, as noted by Almanac.com, is associated with… DakotaThis month honors the escape of beetle larvae – similar to worms – from the bark of trees thanks to the spring season. After all, they are a real driving force for the rebirth of life after the harshness of winter, attracting a large number of other animals and marking the return to favorable weather conditions. Previously, the worm moon was associated with the appearance of gods Earthworms of thawed soil, but as Almanac.com points out, the reference to beetle (insect) larvae was discovered by Captain Jonathan Carver (who visited the Dakotas in 1760).

Other names given by Native Americans to the March full moon include: Eagle Moon (Ajunshini); Luna del Oca (CREE); Return of the Crow Moon (Northern Ojibwe); Strong wind moon (Pueblo); Full sugar moon (Ojibwe) and Sore-Eyed Moon (Dakota, Lakota, and Assiniboine). Names are generally given to animals that return with spring, but also to other cases. For example, sore eyes refer to the annoying reflection of sunlight “bouncing” off melting snow, while sugar is the sap that flows from a maple plant.