Juventus Women’s – Sassuolo 5-4 DCR: Won the Super Cup Final!

Juventus Women Sassuolo: Summary, slow motion, score, scoreboard and match history valid for Supercoppa semi-finals
the Juventus women With great difficulty in the final Super Cup. Penalty kicks were decisive last Saturday a Frosinone column Milan.
Juventus Sassuolo Women 5-4 DCR: Summary and slow motion
5, Caruso occasion – Great entry and a cross from an excellent position. But Lemy is confident and good in opposition
10′ Nelden Goal – Hyyrynen’s cross from the right, Filangeri returns to Staskova who has complex control in the area but in the end manages to finish the match. After Lemey heats up Nilden takes care of Grid amplification
11, Gaul Cleland – Zamanyan set-up error, Sassuolo striker quickly beats Rusucci and beats Berod Magnin non-stop
20 back to push juventus – Who is now trying to win again. Sassuolo closes and starts over
say 29 Decisive intervention on Dubcova, who sprinted dangerously towards the door
37 ′ Parisian shot – Conclusion to the extent that it releases carom in the area. In the end, he somehow frees up Juve’s defense
Suitable for baby walkers 44 inch – Risk an omelette of Sassuolo! Orsi’s back pass is completely out of size, Lemy must beat himself to recover the ball on the goal line. Then the goalkeeper of Sassuolo hypnotized Girelli with one move
49- Tero Cleland The extract is contaminated to the extent that it becomes harmless to Berod Magnin
57 Baresi shot – Everything comes from Cantor’s deep cut. Then the conclusion from the outside does not go far from the intersection. Sassuolo is better at the start of the second half
59′ Walker Shooting- Rotate and inflate suddenly from the outside while shaving the shaft. Lemmy motionless, the ball out of nowhere
62- Tero Dubkova – He returns and kicks his oath. Easily prevents pyridoxine
69′ Nilden did not find Staskova – Big potential opportunity for the Bianconer. Caruso traces Nelden looking for Staskova in the middle. Lemay expects outgoing Czech
72′ Tero Putin – He does not put the door on the edge of Staskova’s exhaust
78′ vertical – He stands out and crushes on Hyyrynen’s cross. Lime Low Grip
88 shots Staskova – Try to surprise Lemey from the edge of the area. Weak, blocking the goalkeeper
90 + 2 Staskova head – Find the back post, but you can’t find the mirror
90 + 3, end game- Triple whistle, we go to penalty kicks
Penalty kicks
Putin is wrong about Lemy
Dubcova scores, only touching Berod Magnin
Gamma scores, the ball placed in the intersection
Cantor misses, the ball hits the crossbar
Girelli scores, Lemy senses but doesn’t arrive
Mahashi scores, and Beroud Magnin remains motionless
Bonansea scores, displaced Lemey
Cleland scores, displaced Berod Magnin
Pedersen scores, only touches Lemy
Philtjens misses and rejects Peyraud-Magnin
Best of Juventus Women’s Match: Nelden report cards
Juventus Women’s Sassuolo 5-4 DCR: Results and Match Report
Networks: 10, Nilden, 11, Cleland
Juventus women (4-3-3): Berod Magnin; Hyyrynen (86′ Lundorf), Lenzini, Pedersen, Nilden (73 Gama); Rosucci (73° fast), Caruso, Zamani (60° Poatein); Bonance, Girelli, Staskova. everyone. Montemoro. Available. april, panzeri, cernoia, pvatner
Sassuolo (4-4-2): lemmy; Filangeri, Dongus, Philtjens, Orsi (90 Iriguchi); Dubcova, Mihashi, Parisi (70′ Benoit), Santoro; Cleland, Bojega (46 Cantor). everyone. Biovani. Available. Donna, Bandini, Ferrato, Brignoli, Bellingelli, Loria
RuleCariano di Castellammare di Stabia
ammoniat: 38, Orsi, 65, Cleland
Juventus Women’s Sassuolo: Preliminary Match
Formation for Sassuolo 🙆♀️💪
Watch the match live Tweet embed#JuveSassuolo #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/XacXBynSE6
– Juventus Women’s (JuventusFCWomen) January 5 2022
Ready for our first game of 2022! 🔥#JuveSassuolo #ForzaJuve # Super_Cuba_Fiminel pic.twitter.com/cNDUQVCZE6
– Juventus Women’s (JuventusFCWomen) January 5 2022
Top inside the changing room 👀👚#JuveSassuolo #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/ZWyNUUzQF1
– Juventus Women’s (JuventusFCWomen) January 5 2022
📍🏟 𝘽𝙄𝘼𝙉𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙀𝙍𝙀 𝘼𝙏 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘽𝙀𝙉𝙄𝙏𝙊 𝙎𝙏𝙄𝙍𝙋𝙀! 👋#JuveSassuolo #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/As95UBKkXP
– Juventus Women’s (JuventusFCWomen) January 5 2022
Frosinone tires 📸🏟#JuveSassuolo #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/TAc5nvbwER
– Juventus Women’s (JuventusFCWomen) January 5 2022
“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”
More Stories
It’s all yet to be decided in Group C. Four teams looking for semi-finals – OA Sport
Juventus does not believe Napoli, again in danger due to Covid: ASL decides at the last minute whether to send Azzurri to Turin | first page
PGA Tour, let’s start over! Guard Championship of Champions, between Elite Square and Rahm-Morikawa fight for No. 1 – OA Sport