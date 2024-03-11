March 11, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

What is inside a black hole? The shocking answer

What is inside a black hole? The shocking answer

Karen Hines March 11, 2024 3 min read

We will never be able to know what lies beyond the event horizon of a black hole. For this reason, “singularity” is inevitable

The more mass you put into a small volume of space, the stronger the force of gravity becomes. It was Einstein who told us through it Theory of Relativity. There is a physical limit to the density of a 3D object: if you exceed this value, you are destined to become a black hole, a region of space in which gravity is so strong that it creates an event horizon beyond which nothing can. Out: Uniqueness. We often wonder whether there is a form of matter that can resist gravitational collapse inside a black hole. But the problem is that we cannot directly access the information inside a black hole (and we may never be able to access it).

Inside a black hole

When very massive stars explode into supernovas, they can create a black hole. However, the most common thing we observe is their core collapsing to form a neutron star, the densest and most massive object that fails to become a black hole. One might ask: How can matter exist within the core of an object with such density? The only way for this to be possible is for there to be something inside the body that exerts a force outward, resisting gravitational collapse.

For a low-density body like the Earth, the electromagnetic force is sufficient to do this. But inside a neutron star there are no atoms, but a massive nucleus composed exclusively of neutrons. There is only one way to prevent matter from collapsing into a singular state: forces must be exchanged. A great way to visualize this is to imagine space as a flow and particles moving in that “waterfall.” If space is moving faster than your particles, you will be pulled inward even as your particles try to flow outward.

See also  History of Italy's participation in the space race

Within the event horizon

Inside the event horizon of a black hole, particles do not have the ability to escape outward, so they have no choice but to fall in and get as close to the central region as possible. It doesn't matter how you set this up: every particle inside the event horizon inevitably ends up in one location, Uniqueness At the center of every black hole. In other words, we would have to formulate a new, as yet unknown force to violate the principle of relativity to make particles “escape” outward at a speed greater than the speed of light. It's a scenario that goes against the laws of physics as we know them. As long as particles are limited by the speed of light, there is no way to obtain a stable (and non-singular) structure. Inside the black hole.

Black hole singularity

Without a new force and effect the molecules are allowed to do so Exceeding the speed of light, the best you can do is to “distort” your singularity into a one-dimensional ring-like object (due to angular momentum), but even then you will not have a 3D structure. Hence: there can be no real particles, structures or entities that can survive the journey into a black hole.

source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A total solar eclipse will take place at night in daylight, here's where and when you'll be able to see it

March 10, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

NASA: 11 million people sent their names to Mars

March 10, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Supermarket shopping, that's why our queue always seems longer

March 10, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

3 min read

What is inside a black hole? The shocking answer

March 11, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

What time is the F1 race on Sky and TV8?

March 11, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

It is the furniture accessory that can never be missing in the bedroom

March 11, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Venezuela is silent about the rigged elections

March 11, 2024 Samson Paul