What is inside a black hole? The shocking answer

We will never be able to know what lies beyond the event horizon of a black hole. For this reason, “singularity” is inevitable

The more mass you put into a small volume of space, the stronger the force of gravity becomes. It was Einstein who told us through it Theory of Relativity. There is a physical limit to the density of a 3D object: if you exceed this value, you are destined to become a black hole, a region of space in which gravity is so strong that it creates an event horizon beyond which nothing can. Out: Uniqueness. We often wonder whether there is a form of matter that can resist gravitational collapse inside a black hole. But the problem is that we cannot directly access the information inside a black hole (and we may never be able to access it).

Inside a black hole

When very massive stars explode into supernovas, they can create a black hole. However, the most common thing we observe is their core collapsing to form a neutron star, the densest and most massive object that fails to become a black hole. One might ask: How can matter exist within the core of an object with such density? The only way for this to be possible is for there to be something inside the body that exerts a force outward, resisting gravitational collapse.

For a low-density body like the Earth, the electromagnetic force is sufficient to do this. But inside a neutron star there are no atoms, but a massive nucleus composed exclusively of neutrons. There is only one way to prevent matter from collapsing into a singular state: forces must be exchanged. A great way to visualize this is to imagine space as a flow and particles moving in that “waterfall.” If space is moving faster than your particles, you will be pulled inward even as your particles try to flow outward.

Within the event horizon

Inside the event horizon of a black hole, particles do not have the ability to escape outward, so they have no choice but to fall in and get as close to the central region as possible. It doesn't matter how you set this up: every particle inside the event horizon inevitably ends up in one location, Uniqueness At the center of every black hole. In other words, we would have to formulate a new, as yet unknown force to violate the principle of relativity to make particles “escape” outward at a speed greater than the speed of light. It's a scenario that goes against the laws of physics as we know them. As long as particles are limited by the speed of light, there is no way to obtain a stable (and non-singular) structure. Inside the black hole.

Without a new force and effect the molecules are allowed to do so Exceeding the speed of light, the best you can do is to “distort” your singularity into a one-dimensional ring-like object (due to angular momentum), but even then you will not have a 3D structure. Hence: there can be no real particles, structures or entities that can survive the journey into a black hole.

