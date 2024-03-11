Nutritionists, it's an emergency: This popular diet weakens and destroys bones with age

One of the most popular diets in recent times could be harmful to your health if you are not careful

Those who have decided to lose weight often resort to this Do it yourself, mistake. In the same way, it follows the indications of diets that go over Fashion During this period is subject Diets that are not always appropriate To his body and is not always balanced in terms of nutrition and calories.

Nowadays the diet is very popular “Eat clean“, which in England is followed by at least one young man in every four. This Diet It tends to be completely eliminated Cheese, dairy products, bread, Although there is no concrete evidence that eliminating these foods can lead to specific weight loss.

Belief that defines foods A common outcome spread on social media. Such that Diet It is a case of spontaneous generation from widespread (previous) concepts and beliefs Through the Internet. Moreover, we should add, above all, that there are many prohibitions and restrictions imposed by this new line of dietary behaviour.

However, it can be said that modern systems do not always have downsides: they encourage avoidance processed foods, For example, eat a lot of food Fruits and vegetables. But they are far from nutritionally proven, and are simply based on a false premise.

What is a “clean eating” diet?

More than talking about it Diet We can classify “clean eating” Like diet. to “Eat clean” You intend to follow a diet with foods from natural origin, Eliminate all processed and refined ones that contain additives such as Artificial flavours, preservatives, thickeners, sugars, sweeteners, colourings, etc.

The basic principle is conservation'Glycemic index. For this exact reason, “Clean eating“It includes 6 meals a day, each of which consists of… Complex carbohydrates and proteins. Plenty of room for fresh fruits and vegetables, always eat breakfast and drink plenty of water. Recommended superfoods: Goji berries, chia seeds, matcha tea, pomegranate. Vegetarian milk and cheese only.

contraindications

However, this new way of eating creates gods Health problems. Alarm has already been raised that these restrictive regimes could lead to osteoporosis in old age. scan for National Osteoporosis Society (NOS) It found that four out of ten young people had tried fad diets. More than a fifth of the “severe” limiting foods e.g Milk and cheese.

number Be warned that power is backed Social media It can lead to health problems later in life. One of these is forOsteoporosiswhich makes Brittle bones And they break easily. The danger is that if action is not taken in time, the younger generations will have a spoiled future Shattered bones It will become the norm.