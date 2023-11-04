What foods should you eat to get more vitamin D?

What foods contain vitamin D that it is always best to take a few times a week? The selection is wide and always full of taste.

Foods that increase vitamin D, what foods are we talking about? Why is vitamin D itself important? Because we need it to regulate some processes that occur synergistically with our metabolism. For example, it is necessary to ensure that the intestine absorbs essential minerals such as phosphorus. It then ensures that the skeleton develops in the best possible way. Eating foods containing Vitamin D is actually beneficial for bones and ensuring their optimal resistance.

Vitamin D can also be synthesized by sunbathingBut it is definitely a good idea to eat foods that contain it. There are several recommended for this purpose. However, it must also be said that these foods can also be very beneficial for assimilating other essential components, within a healthy and balanced diet. In the event of a deficiency of this vitamin, we do not hesitate to introduce the following products to the table.

Foods that contain Vitamin D, what foods should be eaten?

The most important are the following:

You may also be interested in: Csaba Dalla Zorza, look at his beautiful, dazzling daughter

salted fish;

horse mackerel;

Sea bass

Anchovies.

mackerel;

Chiodine mushroom;

Mullet.

You may also be interested in: Partially skimmed milk, is it worth buying the most famous brands?

There are also recommended amounts in this regard. For example, a sea bass fillet is just enough for an excellent second course. Even just one egg, half a plate of honey mushrooms, a small crescenza, about a dozen anchovies or anchovies and a small mullet are most suitable. All of this will also support our daily requirement of 15 micrograms (mcg).

You may also be interested in: Milk powder, baby food and much more increase due to VAT

Be careful not to over-absorb this vitamin

However, we should pay attention to what could be instead Eating excessive amounts of vitamin D. In fact, in these cases calcification can occur in different organs. Symptoms of this negative condition are muscle cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. In case of obvious and recurring physical problems, the advice is to contact your doctor immediately and then evaluate how to proceed, based on the latter’s advice.