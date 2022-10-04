Weekend, forecast for Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 disturbs everything, updates »ILMETEO.it

Weather: Weekend, forecast for Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 disturbs everything, updates

Weekend weather forecast

Latest updates forannoyedExpectationsThe renewed atmospheric stability these days, due to the high pressure recovery, will start to creak already over the weekend as rain returns in some of our areas.

open weekends, Saturday 8, probably still in the name of stable and sunny weather all around, with pleasant temperatures, until about late summer, with peaks of around 25/26°C. It should be noted only the possibility of formation of local fog or mist banks in the plains in the north and in the valleys of the center, especially during the night and early morning.

But be careful, by extending our gaze to the whole European chessboard, we can see how it can be seen from the Iberian Peninsulacunning disorder Powered by unstable air, an unmistakable sign of a change in weather.

According to the latest updates, the most advanced part of the unstable front will be able to penetrate part of our country in the course of Sunday October 9: Due to the thermal variances and convergence of different air currents, we do not exclude the risk of this happening severe thunderstorms: In danger, at first, it will be above all Sardinia. By evening some rain may also reach the northwest, between western Liguria and Piedmont, while there is still little to report in the rest of Italy thanks to the hurricane shield which will still ensure an adequate amount of sunshine with Thermal values ​​are slightly above average.

This will be a prelude to a more decisive change in the weather forecast at the beginning of next week.

An unstable front approaches the Iberian Peninsula