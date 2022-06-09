Acupuncture, because it is very fashionable. All about this ancient medical practice

Acupuncture: everything you need to know about this ancient practice. It is still used by many to combat various diseases

Over the years, withArrival New practices, new technologies, our practices pattern Of life definitely changed. Small and large solution method Problems Health and not only, for example, have changed through superior equipment and practices technology And innovative promises miracles. in spite of that, exist Very old practices, resistant to time, which not even technological innovation has managed to achieve Stop. It is still very fashionable and practiced by many isAcupuncture. But why does this practice never go out of style? And above all, when and why is it good Depends on for this practice? Let’s find out all there is to know about him.

Acupuncture: the ancient practice that never dies

acupuncture treatment therapeutic which has Chinese origins. Depends on input needlesvery thin, in different areas of the body, depending on the disorder of medicine. This practice aims not only to cure disease specific, but also for the general welfare. They resort to this practice, for example, those who have Problems Weight to lose weight, but also for those who suffer from muscle and joint pain, as well as those who want to quit smoking.

This type of treatment or treatmentAccording to Chinese medicine, it is able to restore the right Equilibrium And the right energy, going to “work” with the support of needles, on what they call me Meridianswhich represent specific channels through which theEnergy. Needles application not only includes region Cutaneous and subcutaneous, as well as muscle. These are the practices found in medicine Totalaccording to what is considered a unique psychosomatic reality.

Main Effects Acupuncture is:

Anti-inflammatory As well as regulating the immune system.

As well as regulating the immune system. Anxiolytic And an antidepressant, as it regulates the secretion of many neuromodulators (endorphins, serotonin, GABA, etc.) that are involved in brain processes.

And an antidepressant, as it regulates the secretion of many neuromodulators (endorphins, serotonin, GABA, etc.) that are involved in brain processes. antispasmodic And get rid of contraction, as it promotes muscle relaxation.

And get rid of contraction, as it promotes muscle relaxation. Pain relieverIt relieves pain by releasing neurotransmitters such as endorphins.

An ancient practice that lasts over time

In short, despite what is already believed, the cure done With acupuncture, it is not only aimed at eliminating sign of illnessbut also it causes Effects. For this reason, the radius of this practice turns out to bea job Really very broad, because it considers a human in itself perfect. Obviously, it must be emphasized that it is about Treatments Medium / long term, and its interruption will not lead to Results Hopes.

Moreover, it turns out to be a practice so far resistance Over time, precisely because unlike medicine traditionalistsIt has no side effects, it is not taken Material Chemical or toxic substance, does not contain any kind of Accreditation Above all, there is nothing to treat of the internal organs.