Parco della Gentilezza has opened in Sant’Agnello, a space of greenery and relaxation

Parco della Gentilezza opened today in Sant’Agnello, a new and relaxing green space for the city of the Sorrento Peninsula. The park is located on Via Iommella Piccola 88, in the area above the Netto supermarket, and the management has been entrusted to the Archconfraternity of Gonfalone dei SS. Priscus and Lamb.

Great relief from Sant’Anello Mayor Piergiorgio Sagristani who wrote in a Facebook post: “The opening of the Parco della Gentilezza on Iommella Piccola was a moment of joy and sharing in the presence of the students of the comprehensive school, the principal, the administrators and the many citizens who flocked. Thanks to Chancellor Professor Carmen Marisca, thanks for the generosity, passion and enthusiasm that has moved and infected us all. Carmine was a volcano of ideas and suggestions to make the garden an authentically nice place. In our community there is a space for relaxation, well-being, fitness and games with tangram, for four-legged friends who finally have a walking area. The garden is not just a physical space, it is an idea of ​​a sustainable ecological future that we leave to our children.”