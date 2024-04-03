weather forecast. An unusual heat wave characterizes the first ten days of April in Europe « 3B Meteo

reading time

1 minute and 28 seconds

Large area with positive anomalies, even above 10°C

April 2-8 – The subtropical cyclone will dominate half of Europe in the first ten days of April. This promontory is fed by exceptionally moderate air masses during the period that will mainly affect central-western Europe. In addition to the intensity of the hot advection, which is typical in summer, another feature is the extension of above-average temperature anomalies, from Spain to the Ural Mountains and from southern Scandinavia to the Aegean Sea. Up to 10°C above average over Central Europe over 7 days. Record temperature peaks cannot be ruled out. The air mass is characterized by exceptional values ​​for a period of 1500 m such that the anticyclonic bubble over the Mediterranean Sea is inflated to extreme values. This advection is expected to peak at the weekend when temperatures between Spain and France will reach 26-28°C, and peaks of up to 30°C cannot be ruled out, especially south of Aquitaine. After that, the heat will move towards Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Serbia, with peaks ranging between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius. Late spring is also in Italy with temperatures reaching 23-26°C and a dry climate. Desert dust also accompanies the convergence of hot air. However, large amounts of sand can block the sun's rays, slowing down the increase in temperatures that in this case would not be record high.

April 8-15 – Above-average geographic potential Central and southern Europe is dominated by a widespread dry climate and temperatures well above average. However, this trend will be broken by some fast swells from the North Atlantic with associated rainfall.

Precipitation anomalies source Ecmwf

April 15-22 – Few differences compared to the previous week with above average temperatures in Europe and less rainfall in the Mediterranean

