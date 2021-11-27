They use tourists as a high-voltage shield in the middle – Libero Quotidiano

Another Saturday of protests against the Green Corridor in Italy, the nineteenth to be exact. in the beginning Milan A few dozen showed up at Fontana Square, with police preparing to seal off the square and prevent access to it. Meanwhile – as I mentioned before Newspaper – There was a sit-in on the Arco della Pace with a few hundred people chanting against the pass and especially against the Draghi government. In Piazza del Duomo, on the other hand, several hundred people gathered to cross the police barrier Mix among the tourists in Milan.

Soon, the police prevented the protesters from marching in the procession and then began Tariffs. But most of them did not wear masks. However, at a certain point, some green passes managed to break the garrison and head towards Via Torino, With a procession he then reached the pillars of San Lorenzo. In the end, the police blocked the protesters at the Diocese Museum. There will be at least one stop.

Then there were other protests In Trento and Rome. In the first case, there were nearly a hundred lanes with no Vex and no green lane, which later became more than two thousand lanes. On the other hand, flounders in the capital: it is Skip the torch relay against vaccines and martyrdom Organization on social networks. Only a few people attended: they were all immediately identified by the police present.