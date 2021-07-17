The European “alternative” – ​​understood as the wave of infection that began to appear after the celebrations of Italy’s victories at Euro 2020 – is spreading more and more in Rome. In general, between infections recorded in a bar in Monteverde and those in other places, the share of 100 new positives was exceeded, at least 120 according to the first calculations of the ASL in Rome.

Of these, according to what has been learned, none of them will be in serious condition, but the phenomenon that is also added to the wave of the delta variable, worries the region so much that the health advisor of Lazio, Alessio D’Amato, wanted yesterday to sound an alarm, another of these days: We expect further deterioration. New cases are up about 80% compared to last week and average age is 23 years.”

The youngest are the most affected. The first positives, after the quarter-finals of Italy and Belgium on July 2. Based on data from ASL Roma, which monitors the case, the number rose in two weeks from 16 infected to more than 73 reported on July 14, that is, after Italy and Spain, to 91 registered on Friday, July 16, of which 13 are secondary cases (friends and family customers or bar staff).

Monteverde is not the only group of ecstasy I visit. The semi-finals also hit Corso Trieste. Asl Roma 1 has confirmed that there are at least 30 positives. All the young people who gathered to see Italy and Spain together not in an indoor setting, but in a booth with an outside screen.

Confirmation that the virus also spreads in open spaces. That’s why the data for the next few days, D’Amato said, could be even more dire. In fact, think only of the festive scenes in the streets and in the clubs of Rome – and not only – whether they are their own Italy and Spain (The effects will be felt in the next few hours), for the final win over England where, after “magical nightThere was also a bus train that was discovered around the capital, as there was a lot of controversy between FIFA and the governor of Rome over the decision to offer Italy the new European football champion. Circular with reduced (or completely absent) molds and assemblies. Budgeting can push the infection curve up.