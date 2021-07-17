July 17, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

'We expect further deterioration'

‘We expect further deterioration’

Gerald Bax July 17, 2021 2 min read

The European “alternative” – ​​understood as the wave of infection that began to appear after the celebrations of Italy’s victories at Euro 2020 – is spreading more and more in Rome. In general, between infections recorded in a bar in Monteverde and those in other places, the share of 100 new positives was exceeded, at least 120 according to the first calculations of the ASL in Rome.

Of these, according to what has been learned, none of them will be in serious condition, but the phenomenon that is also added to the wave of the delta variable, worries the region so much that the health advisor of Lazio, Alessio D’Amato, wanted yesterday to sound an alarm, another of these days: We expect further deterioration. New cases are up about 80% compared to last week and average age is 23 years.”

The youngest are the most affected. The first positives, after the quarter-finals of Italy and Belgium on July 2. Based on data from ASL Roma, which monitors the case, the number rose in two weeks from 16 infected to more than 73 reported on July 14, that is, after Italy and Spain, to 91 registered on Friday, July 16, of which 13 are secondary cases (friends and family customers or bar staff).

Monteverde is not the only group of ecstasy I visit. The semi-finals also hit Corso Trieste. Asl Roma 1 has confirmed that there are at least 30 positives. All the young people who gathered to see Italy and Spain together not in an indoor setting, but in a booth with an outside screen.

READ  Fastweb and Fastmail are off all over Italy: what's going on and what to do

Confirmation that the virus also spreads in open spaces. That’s why the data for the next few days, D’Amato said, could be even more dire. In fact, think only of the festive scenes in the streets and in the clubs of Rome – and not only – whether they are their own Italy and Spain (The effects will be felt in the next few hours), for the final win over England where, after “magical nightThere was also a bus train that was discovered around the capital, as there was a lot of controversy between FIFA and the governor of Rome over the decision to offer Italy the new European football champion. Circular with reduced (or completely absent) molds and assemblies. Budgeting can push the infection curve up.

Infection map in Rome

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Games featured Gold, another free game for Xbox – Nerd4.life

July 17, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Covid, during the past 24 hours, 2,898 infections out of 205,602 swabs and 11 deaths

July 16, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

FIFA 22, Chiellini on the cover? Vote for the cover you like best, waiting for EA Sports – Multiplayer.it

July 16, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

How did he get the money

July 17, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

The faltering butterfly, Corinne Winters invades Circus Maximus

July 17, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Left on the money? Billionaire Bezos enters the world of fashion and will go to space on Tuesday

July 17, 2021 Karen Hines
8 min read

“The ATP Doesn’t Help Gays Feel Part of Tennis”

July 17, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt