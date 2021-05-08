The switch release was delayed a day after the announcement – Nerd4.life

As we reported, Baldur’s Gate Dark Alliance He returned to consoles with a remastered version that takes the game to 4K. The game from Interplay Entertainment and Black Isle Studios is available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. He should have come out, too Nintendo Switch, But the developers had to Delay Few days game due to an unexpected problem.

As you can see for yourself in the tweet below, Black Isle Studios claims that “because of A. Problem Unexpectedly with the Nintendo Switch store, the team has to delay the launch of Baldur’s Gate Dark Alliance for a few days to resolve the issue. The developer explains, “I am very sorry and is working on resolving the problem as quickly as possible. Finally, I thank the fans for their patience and attached the image of Mario with a sad face.”

Baldur’s Gate Dark Alliance will appear next Nintendo Switch next week. Unless additional problems arise, the delay should only be a few days, so nothing too dangerous. We remind you that the game costs 29.99 euros and does not offer new content compared to the original version.

Baldur’s Gate Dark Alliance will also arrive on PC and mobile during 2021. You can see the trailer and game images in our dedicated news.