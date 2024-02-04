Watch the size of the universe in an exciting video

It's hard to comprehend the scale of the universe, and this beautiful film measures many celestial bodies: from planets to nebulae, from galaxies to black holes, all the way to the visible universe.

While our lives flow peacefully on TerraWe do not stop at the immensity of the universe. This video compares some of the objects known to us in the universe: from small stars to supergiants with radii 1500 larger than the radius of our planet. Shoe (All on a large scale). Considering that the radius of the Sun is 695,510 km, we arrive at numbers exceeding a billion km. Some of them are located in the center of the solar system, extending to a distance of approximately 100 km Saturn.

Bigger and bigger beings

And obviously also the stars themselves They are nothing compared to galaxies or nebulae For example: The video shows exactly that after comparing the stars and planets! And then, as mentioned, you will find nebulae, galaxies, black holes and even the entire observable universe with a diameter of 93 billion light-years. Good vision:

Here she is beautiful video Compare, safe travel for everyone and clear skies

The largest galaxy

As for the largest known galaxy, it is also EC1101: Its diameter is approx 76 times larger than our Milky Way Galaxy, Which is estimated at 100,000 light years (obviously a crazy comparison). Numbers that make your head spin (Here you can find more information)!

Cover image credit Global data

