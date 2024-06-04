Volkswagen Golf GTI: It’s time for club sports

More powerful – The audience of enthusiasts who came to watch the 24 Hours of Nürburgring had the opportunity to watch the new live broadcast Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsportwhich was presented on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the famous version of the German compact car.

He makes himself recognized – From an aesthetic point of view Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport It features some new details like new Before With the renewed LED Plus headlights (standard), the illuminated Volkswagen logo and, above all, the Maxi spoiler Which is placed at the top of the rear window and is able to maximize downforce. also Fans The LED taillights have been redesigned. It is also specific Wheels 19-inch Queenstown alloy wheels, which feature a semi-oval design, are available; alternatively, 19-inch Warmenau wheels are available. And the last with A Weight 8kg per rim is able to reduce unsprung masses, improving vehicle performance.

Class 300 – but it is clearly the highlight of the new Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport Under the hood is the GTI’s turbocharged engine (EA888 LK3 evo4) which here provides a pair of… 400 Nm And strength 300 CVWhich is transmitted to the front wheels via a Self-locking differential Electronic control. DCC Adaptive Suspension Control is available as an option. Performance is that of a true sports car, with 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 250km/h electronically limited. By purchasing Racing package Maximum speed reaches 267 km/h. The special driving profile is specific to the Golf GTI Clubsport, which ensures a specific chassis setting to optimize performance.