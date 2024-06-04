Elodie is unrestrained on Iannone, the naked body and the first kiss

Rome – that itMost listened to artist on radio and television In 2023 but also Italian pop star With over 2.3 billion streams: Elodie de Patrizi He does not want to stop, as he has now reached the pinnacle of success. In a long interview with Vanity Fair magazine. singer He told about the most hidden aspects of his daily life: Who nudity Until the first kisspassing through unpublished details about the relationship with Andrea Iannone.

Elodie: “With my body I do what I want”

“People still get upset because I take off my clothes. Then I take off my clothes some more“, Confirms Pop singer Which then adds: “I’m taking off my clothes to say two things. the first: I do what I want with my bodyAnd I don’t sexualize it even though I could. Second: There will come a time when you get tired of commenting that I am in my underwear and talk about more important matters“. Elodie Then he reveals:Women are often afraid of the way I use my body, which is a form of freedom. They don’t understand the dignity of my choices. They think that this leaves no room for words, but that I am a speaking being. My desire to use my body like Rafaela Cara was dividing me. I had to argue, in the environment they wanted me to stay in, that I limit myself to making light music and that’s it“.

Elodie and her relationship with Iannone: “In love, I am a sergeant”

the singer It also speaks for itself love story With the Motorcyclist Andrea Iannone: “How am I in love? A bit of a sergeant, with my partner and with the guys around me. For every gesture that makes me sound the alarm about patriarchy, I demand explanations: “What does that mean?” I am certain that it can only be corrected by highlighting wrong attitudes day after day“.