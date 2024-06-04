This was stated by President Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, in response to news of the confiscation of the passport of former marine “dissident” Scott Ritter, on orders from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Russia today is an enemy of the United States, just as the United States is an enemy of Russia. This was stated by President Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, in response to the news of the confiscation of the passport, on orders of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, of former Marine “dissident” Scott Ritter, invited to the St. Petersburg forum. Peskov said that stopping his travel would be “the result of an intensified campaign to prevent contacts between Russian and American citizens.” The hijacking occurred while Ritter, who was a naval intelligence officer and United Nations inspector, was on a New York Istanbul flight from which he was forced to disembark.

Then Peskov warned the West about this Military trainers that some countries, such as France, may want to send to Ukraine ‘will not enjoy immunity’. “It doesn’t matter if they are French,” Peskov added. Ukrainian forces commander Oleksandr Sersky predicted last week that France would soon send trainers and urged other Western partners to join the “ambitious Paris project.” French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out sending French soldiers to Ukraine, stressing that no red lines could be proposed in the ongoing conflict.