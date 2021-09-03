Variable Thursday, some rain possible on Friday, bad weather on Saturday «3B Meteo

September 2, 2021

Rome weather forecast update, Thursday 2 September: Mostly not a very cloudy sky, except there is some intensity from afternoon until evening, no rain is expected. During the day the maximum recorded temperature will be 30 ° C, the minimum is 21 ° C, and the freezing point will be 4053 ° C. The winds are moderate in the morning, coming from the north-northeast, and a storm in the afternoon, coming from the west and southwest. There are no weather warnings.

Friday 3 September: Gradual increase in clouds with light rain from the afternoon, 2 mm of rain expected. The maximum temperature recorded tomorrow will be 30 degrees Celsius, the minimum is 21 degrees Celsius, and the zero point will be 3939 meters. The winds are moderate in the morning, coming from the north-northeast, and a storm in the afternoon, coming from the west and southwest. Weather forecast warnings: rain.

Saturday 4th September: Overcast or overcast skies in the morning with rain and showers, including thunderstorms, dropping in the afternoon. , 7 mm of rain expected. During the day following tomorrow, the maximum recorded temperature will be 26 degrees Celsius, the minimum is 20 degrees Celsius, and the zero point will be 3472 meters. The winds are moderate in the morning and coming from southeasterly, and in the afternoon moderate speed coming from the south. Forecasts: Rain.

Sunday 5 September: Mostly the sky is not very cloudy, with the exception of thickening which is sometimes compressed in the middle hours of the day with weak rain. Rest assured in the evening, 0.7 mm of rain is expected. The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday will be 28 degrees Celsius, the minimum is 19 degrees Celsius, and the freezing point will be 3,861 metres. The winds are moderate in the morning, coming from the north-northeast, and a storm in the afternoon, coming from the west and southwest. There are no weather warnings.

