USA, Shocking Poll: Joe Biden: “Too Old for the White House”

Shocking poll of Joe Biden. According to an ABC News/Ipsos poll, 86% of those surveyed believe the 81-year-old US president is too old to serve a second term. This number also includes the 59% of respondents who believe that even Donald Trump is too old at 77 to return to the White House. The survey was conducted on February 9 and 10, after the publication of special prosecutor Robert Hoare's report on secret documents found unattended in Biden's residences, in which he spoke of the president's “significantly impaired memory.”

