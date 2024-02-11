Transport strike confirmed: train timetables

Trains are at risk due to the planned strike on Monday, February 12. A protest announced by a special calendar Ministry Infrastructure and transport are confirmed on the websites of Trenord and Trenitalia.

Trenard's notice and strike times

On Monday 12 February 2024, Cub Trasporti and Sgb unions have announced a national strike from 9am to 5pm. Trade union strike could have consequences for rail transport in Lombardy. Regional, suburban, long-haul Trenord service and airport service may be subject to change or cancellation.

Guaranteed time slots are not affected by the strike; Also, from the official schedule, trains depart at 9 am and reach their final destination at 10 am, arriving at the end of the journey.

If airport service trains are cancelled, buses will operate without intermediate stops:

Milan Catorna and Malpensa Airport for Malpensa Express. Buses depart from Milan Cadorna via Paleogaba 1.

S50 Stabio to Malpensa Airport and Malpensa Airport – Stabio Airport connection.

“More details – he explains Trenarth – Available on site trenord.it Or by following updates on the train cycle in “real time” through the app. There may be repercussions towards the end of the strike, so we invite you to pay attention to both the audio announcements broadcast on the stations and the information scrolling on the monitor”.

Trenitalia, train timetables for the strike

Further Trinidadia Passengers were informed about the protest times of FS Group, Trenitalia, Trenord and Trenitalia Tper. “Trains are subject to changes or cancellations. No changes are expected in circulation for high-speed and intercity trains. Trade union unrest may cause service changes before and after the start of the service. More information on other online channels from the Fs Italiane team, customer assistance and ticket offices. Active call center 800 89 20 21”.

ATM Vehicles (Metro, Bus and Tram)

ATM vehicles in Milan (metro, buses and trams) are not involved in this strike: but at the same time Milan workers are holding another 10-day long strike (details here).