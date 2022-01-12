USA earthquake, 6.6 magnitude shock in Nikolsky, all details 3B Meteo

January 11, 2022
Mineral 20:25
3BMeteo Editorial Board
20 seconds
A shock Earthquake Richter scale 6.6, occurred in hours 02:39 (1:39 pm in Italy) centered near Nikolsky, USA. The estimated depth was approx 11.23 km. In our specials you can track all the shocks in Italy and the major shocks in the world Earthquakes Division.
Data on earthquakes Updated regularly Joint Research Center, courtesy of the European Commission: GDACS
Can an earthquake be predicted? No. For example, an anomaly may be a seismic calm in a limited seismic area that is usually affected by earthquakes of a certain frequency. Or changes in the speed of seismic waves, changes in radon gas content in deep well water, or changes in water levels in wells may be precursors. In this article we deepen the topic.
“Gamer. Professional beer expert. Food specialist. Hardcore zombie geek. Web ninja. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Problem opening schools through Omigron, from Europe to the US
Bandiera nazista su una bara a Roma, Digos al lavoro – Lazio
Usa, Vice Ocasio-Cortez Positive: “This is a symptom”. More than 100 MPs are suffering from Govt disease