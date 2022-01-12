USA earthquake, 6.6 magnitude shock in Nikolsky, all details 3B Meteo

January 11, 2022

Earthquake in Nikolsky, USA

A shock Earthquake Richter scale 6.6, occurred in hours 02:39 (1:39 pm in Italy) centered near Nikolsky, USA. The estimated depth was approx 11.23 km. In our specials you can track all the shocks in Italy and the major shocks in the world Earthquakes Division.

Data on earthquakes Updated regularly Joint Research Center, courtesy of the European Commission: GDACS

Can an earthquake be predicted? No. For example, an anomaly may be a seismic calm in a limited seismic area that is usually affected by earthquakes of a certain frequency. Or changes in the speed of seismic waves, changes in radon gas content in deep well water, or changes in water levels in wells may be precursors. In this article we deepen the topic.

