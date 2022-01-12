January 12, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

USA earthquake, 6.6 magnitude shock in Nikolsky, all details 3B Meteo

Noah French January 12, 2022 1 min read

January 11, 2022
Mineral 20:25
3BMeteo Editorial Board

Study time
20 seconds
Earthquake in Nikolsky, USA
Earthquake in Nikolsky, USA

A shock Earthquake Richter scale 6.6, occurred in hours 02:39 (1:39 pm in Italy) centered near Nikolsky, USA. The estimated depth was approx 11.23 km. In our specials you can track all the shocks in Italy and the major shocks in the world Earthquakes Division.

Data on earthquakes Updated regularly Joint Research Center, courtesy of the European Commission: GDACS

Can an earthquake be predicted? No. For example, an anomaly may be a seismic calm in a limited seismic area that is usually affected by earthquakes of a certain frequency. Or changes in the speed of seismic waves, changes in radon gas content in deep well water, or changes in water levels in wells may be precursors. In this article we deepen the topic.

Follow 3BMeteo on Twitter

See also  2021 municipal elections, reactions of big names. What Salvini, Meloni, Letta, Conte said

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Problem opening schools through Omigron, from Europe to the US

January 11, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Bandiera nazista su una bara a Roma, Digos al lavoro – Lazio

January 11, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Usa, Vice Ocasio-Cortez Positive: “This is a symptom”. More than 100 MPs are suffering from Govt disease

January 10, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

3 min read

Simon Morrow rescued in Kathmandu, an avalanche destroys the base camp in Manaslu

January 12, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

USA earthquake, 6.6 magnitude shock in Nikolsky, all details 3B Meteo

January 12, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

About 9 billion ancient coins

January 12, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Paradise Ladies 6 January 12, 2022

January 12, 2022 Lorelei Reese