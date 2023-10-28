October 28, 2023

USA-China, Wang to Biden: Look at the recovery in relations

Noah French October 28, 2023

China believes the U.S. wants to “stabilize and improve relations,” Wang noted in the Xinhua report, adding that the two sides “must act responsibly toward the world, history and people, and move toward a stable state.” And President Xi Jinping proposed the “solid development of the bilateral” relationship in accordance with the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation”.

All this is “not only in the fundamental interest of the two countries and the two peoples, but also in the common aspiration of the international community,” the Chinese diplomatic chief said. Biden, for his part, returned the greetings and made it clear that he places importance on the relationship between Washington and Beijing, expressing his willingness to stay in touch with China to “face global challenges together.”

During his trip to Washington, Wang held two rounds of talks with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and “strategic contacts with National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan. The parties are engaged in a Xi-Biden summit on the sidelines of the APEC summit in San Francisco in November.

