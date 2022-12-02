Unilateral credit: 2,400 euros for staff and 800 for living costs – economy

Unicredit’s new generational change: Late yesterday evening, Fabi and other trade union organizations signed an agreement with the company establishing a plan aimed at allowing, on an exclusively voluntary basis, the motivated exit of 850 male and female workers and, at the same time, hiring 850 young people under the age of 35 years old. Thus, a perfect balance is maintained, with a ratio of one to one, between departures and new appointments, who will be directed, in particular, as specified in an agreement for the commercial network. With regard to departures, requests from employees eligible to retire by December 31, 2029 will be taken into account.

The agreement reached between Unicredit and the trade unions on the turnover also provides for an important economic recognition of disbursement for all employees in the Italian periphery for a total amount of 2400€ which includes 800€ unspecified in the form of sponsorship (the so-called ‘cost’)-lifetime bonus ) Paid with December 2022 salary.

The figure also includes a one-time productivity bonus (Vap 2022) of €1,510, again as a luxury (€930 for those who choose to pay salaries) and a dental policy contribution of €88.70. The agreement also relates to company-funded training being assessed and centralized, new professional personalities for the business network and aligning parental leave with the national collective labor agreement.