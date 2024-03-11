I Commanders and fighters of elite units of the Armed Forces of UkraineDissatisfied with the reshuffle in the military leadership of the army, They would have seriously discussed overthrowing Volodymyr Zelensky. A representative of the Russian security forces told RIA Novosti, after he was able to reach “a source through which representatives of various enemy elite units communicate.”

“Our specialists – according to the source who spoke to the Russian news agency – were able to gain access to a source where marines, special forces, intelligence and special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as various nationalist battalions, communicate. These are highly qualified specialists and they are clearly dissatisfied with them.” “Change in leadership. They are seriously discussing options to overthrow the current government and lead the Ukrainian Armed Forces.” A month ago, President Zelenskyy replaced Valery Zalozny with new Commander-in-Chief Alexander Sirsky.

The RIA explains that the “source” in question will be the closed Telegram channel called ParaBelum, through which fighters from elite units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces communicate. In particular, the commander of the reconnaissance group of the 80th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Maxim Shevtsov, known as “Winter,” called on Parabellum members to overthrow Zelensky.