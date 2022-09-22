Ukraine: Draghi Guterres, “The only answer is to unite efforts, the United Nations is the guide” – North America

“This is a moment when the only possible answer is to join our efforts at the United Nations. And it struck me how these days, during the General Assembly, we mentioned the Charter of the United Nations. Signing it was one of the best things humanity has ever done for this institution Always

A leadership role, “according to the sources present at the meeting, he said Prime Minister Mario Draghi During a bilateral meeting with the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres At the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Prime Minister Guterres added that he praised him “for his leadership at the international level, for the ability you had with Italy to implement and open very important files” and to identify them. ‘A true champion of pluralism’. Guterres then stressed that “we are trying to use all possible margins to make ourselves useful. In the event of lifting the grain embargo in the Black Sea ports, the UN system has worked and is working very well.”

Draghi also had a short meeting with the Ukrainian First Lady, Olena Zelenskawho thanked him for the support and for the words he said in his speech at the United Nations Headquarters. The Prime Minister confirmed Italy’s closeness to Ukraine from the wife of Volodymyr Zelensky. He then left the United Nations for Joe Biden’s leaders’ reception at the Museum of Natural Sciences. Eventually he left New York to return to Italy.

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs to the United Nations Josep Borrell announce it “Other restrictive measures will be adopted as soon as possible in coordination with our partners.”conveys the decision of the European Union’s Extraordinary Council on Foreign Affairs and specifies that “we will continue to increase our military support to Ukraine and will consider a new package of sanctions targeting sectors of the Russian economy and a new list of personnel.”

The British Prime Minister also emphasized “military support for Ukraine until victory.” Les Truss.