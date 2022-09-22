Generali and Poste bought Silk Square for $350 million

The 19th-century building, renovated by studio Asti Architetti, spans an area of ​​26 thousand square meters across Moscova 33. Loro Piana has leased about 75% of the space. The Kering group arrived here as well and rented an entire floor for the Pomellato brand offices. At the same time, Loro Piana has expanded its presence by renting the fourth floor as well.

In detail, the Cortile della Seta, a mixed-use monumental asset in the heart of the Brera region, between Moscova Road and Via Solferino, includes 19,000 square meters of offices and more than two thousand square meters of retail space, with 1,400 square meters of terraces on different floors.

There are two German tenders in the works as well

there short list, which led to the exclusivity of Generali and Poste Vita, consisting of two German shows and one Italian show. The names Lion of Trieste uses are Deka Immobilien and Union Investment. An important return, is the return of German investors, who in recent years disposed of many properties owned in Italy.

Several large Italian and international family groups and offices that have not yet invested in real estate in Italy are among the interested parties. Capital which can be defined as a “super core,” focuses on things that need to be kept in the portfolio for medium and long-term income. But also corporate capital and sovereign funds from Asia and the Middle East that generally invest in Paris and London and for such assets I can turn to Milan.

platinum certificate platinum

The redevelopment of the building, operated by Maston Investment Management, as a strategic development advisor to the fund, has allowed the property to earn Well Core Platinum certification, the highest recognition for buildings designed for people’s health and well-being. The building is also Leed Gold certified, and has been recognized as a Nzeb (nearly Zero Energy Building), where more than 50% of the energy comes from renewable sources, including photovoltaic panels and a geothermal heating and cooling system.