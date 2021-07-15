Uber launches summer 2021 special prices for major Italian cities

On the occasion of the hot summer of 2021, the reboot period after the difficult year that just ended, Uber is offering special fares across the national territory. Citizens and tourists in Milan, Rome, Turin, Bologna and Naples will be able to reach emblematic places in summer at special prices and in complete safety.

Summer 2021: start of the season

Summer 2021 is set to be summer again after a tough year and a half that just ended. Restart consisting mainly of the ability to resume travel. Data collected byUber Observatory for Mobility and Tourism, in a study conducted between May and June 2021. During this period, Uber recorded a Average growth is 106% nationwide subordinate Trips made by foreign users in Italy (+ 118% for active users in our country). in cities Rome, Bologna and Turin Ride almost double, while l Even Naples quadrupled. Milan Recorded very positive + 71%, because it mainly refers to business trips. Data that doesn’t shock much, given the period it’s so marked Domestic tourism.

Uber summer initiative

To facilitate travel, whether for business or pleasure, Uber has launched an app Uber Summer. This will start from July 13 and will run until September 5, 2021. The cities involved are Milan, Rome, Turin, Naples and Bologna, and users will be able to take advantage of a special discount rate of 25% to and from these destinations. In short, a way to travel that is not only cheap but also safe to visit or move around the major Italian capitals.

In this regard, Uber Italy has selected some emblematic places to visit for each capital in the summer of 2021. Here is the list:

Milan: BAM Biblioteca degli Alberi, Idroscalo and City Life

Turin: Valentino Park, Bellerina State Park and Treasury Park

Bologna: Margarita Gardens

Rome: Villa Borghese, Villa Ada and Ostia

Naples: Scoglione di Marechiaro, Gaiola and Bagnoli . pier

How to use Uber Summer for Summer 2021

To access Uber Summer, simply open the Uber app and enter the code 2021. At this point, you just have to choose one of the destinations where the promotion is active. Once you have the final discounted rate (25%), simply confirm the trip and repeat the procedure in the case of a return flight. Uber Summer is not only affordable, but also extremely safe. This is thanks to the security protocol From door to door Operating in full compliance with all infection control measures. A process that also includes numerical steps, such as Mass Check Which must be done via the video camera in the service application.