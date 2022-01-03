January 3, 2022

Tuchel: "Lukaku will stay at Chelsea. But we want to understand why these words"

Mirabelle Hunt January 3, 2022 1 min read

The Blues coach ahead of tomorrow’s match: “The noise that interview made was very important”

New comments coming from Thomas twitchChelsea manager, regarding the Romelu case lukaku, reported by be in sports. The German coach confirms the meeting scheduled for the next few hours with the management, explaining: “It is not the first time that the interview has caused inconvenience that no one needs, but we can manage it. I personally don’t feel attacked or angry, but the noise was very important. On Friday I thought we could handle the situation, but yesterday new statements came out and the issue became very important, there were a lot of rumors and we completely lost our focus on the match. So we made that decision.”

Tuchel also repeats that I blues They do not intend to start the Belgian: “He will remain one of our players. We will always protect our players; When we make such decisions, we have to assess the situation without listening to the media or being pressured. However, We want to understand what he said and why he said it. This is the goal of tomorrow’s meeting. Starting from this, we will make decisions; If we think he will be ready to play against Tottenham on Wednesday, he will play.”

Jan 3, 2022 (change on Jan 2, 2021 | 23:56)

© Reproduction reserved

See also  Eurovision song contest fans say the UK's 'predicted' fate is for Netflix in 2021

