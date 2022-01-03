January 3, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Jannik Sinner ITA, 2001.08.16

ATP Cup 2022: The schedule for Tuesday 04 January 2022. At midnight on Piazza Italy against France (Italy is placed in the group).

Mirabelle Hunt January 3, 2022 1 min read

Jannik Sinner ITA, 08.16.2001

Italia You must win tonight at ATP Cup To try to qualify for the semi-finals.
In group B, the situation is now categorically complicated because only the first qualifier is the qualifier. If only two teams reach equal points, the head-to-head winner passes. If there are three teams, the matches won are counted, then if they are equal, the percentage of matches/groups/games won will be counted in order.
If Australia (hypothetically) beat Russia on Tuesday, Italy would be eliminated.

On the third day, if Italy beats Russia too, it will be the first thanks to the head-to-head match but always if France beats Australia. Otherwise, the games won and then the percentages will be calculated.

Ken Rosewall Stadium – Italian time: 00:00 (Local time: 10:00 am)
1. Jan-Lennard Struve gear opposite john isner United States of America
2. Alexander Zverev gear Vs Taylor Fritz United States of America
3. Kevin Krawetz gear / Tim Poetz gear Vs Taylor Fritz United States of America / John Eisner United States of America
4. Denis Shapovalov can opposite Daniel Evans GBR (not before: 07:30)
5. Felix Auger-Aliassime can against Cameron Norrie GBR (not before: 09:00)
6. Felix Auger Alysim can / Denis Shapovalov can opposite Jimmy Murray GBR / Joe Salisbury GBR

Qudos Bank Arena – Italian time: 00:00 (Local time: 10:00 am)
1. Yannick Sener ITA Opposite Arthur Rinderknish From
2. Matteo Berrettini ITA against Ugo Humbert From
3. Matteo Berrettini ITA / Yannick Sener ITA opposite Fabrice Martin From / Edward Roger Vaslin From
4. Roman Svilolin Russians against [WC] James Duckworth Outside (not before: 07:30)
5. Daniel Medvedev Russians against [WC] Alex de Minor Outside (not before: 09:00)
6. Daniel Medvedev Russians / Roman Svilolin Russians against [WC] John Pearce Outside / Luke Savile Outside

See also  International Tennis: Djokovic in the quarter-finals, from Brettini. Sonego at 7 pm

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Tuchel: “Lukaku will stay at Chelsea. But we want to understand why these words”

January 3, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

We did not understand what was happening

January 3, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Mackay and Joe win again in Calgary! – OA Sport

January 2, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

India, more than 100 Muslim women were auctioned on an app. Another case in July

January 3, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

“Postpone this for 20-30 days”. The government (for now) opposes the oppressed regions

January 3, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Turkey, inflation rises to 36%. Ankara requires companies to convert a quarter of their foreign revenue into lira

January 3, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Chiara Ferragni, Covid and the Negative Store. “But how is that possible?” Most interesting hints – Libero Quotidiano

January 3, 2022 Lorelei Reese