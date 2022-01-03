ATP Cup 2022: The schedule for Tuesday 04 January 2022. At midnight on Piazza Italy against France (Italy is placed in the group).

Jannik Sinner ITA, 08.16.2001

Italia You must win tonight at ATP Cup To try to qualify for the semi-finals.

In group B, the situation is now categorically complicated because only the first qualifier is the qualifier. If only two teams reach equal points, the head-to-head winner passes. If there are three teams, the matches won are counted, then if they are equal, the percentage of matches/groups/games won will be counted in order.

If Australia (hypothetically) beat Russia on Tuesday, Italy would be eliminated.

On the third day, if Italy beats Russia too, it will be the first thanks to the head-to-head match but always if France beats Australia. Otherwise, the games won and then the percentages will be calculated.

Ken Rosewall Stadium – Italian time: 00:00 (Local time: 10:00 am)

1. Jan-Lennard Struve opposite john isner

2. Alexander Zverev Vs Taylor Fritz

3. Kevin Krawetz / Tim Poetz Vs Taylor Fritz / John Eisner

4. Denis Shapovalov opposite Daniel Evans (not before: 07:30)

5. Felix Auger-Aliassime against Cameron Norrie (not before: 09:00)

6. Felix Auger Alysim / Denis Shapovalov opposite Jimmy Murray / Joe Salisbury

Qudos Bank Arena – Italian time: 00:00 (Local time: 10:00 am)

1. Yannick Sener Opposite Arthur Rinderknish

2. Matteo Berrettini against Ugo Humbert

3. Matteo Berrettini / Yannick Sener opposite Fabrice Martin / Edward Roger Vaslin

4. Roman Svilolin against [WC] James Duckworth (not before: 07:30)

5. Daniel Medvedev against [WC] Alex de Minor (not before: 09:00)

6. Daniel Medvedev / Roman Svilolin against [WC] John Pearce / Luke Savile