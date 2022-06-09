Trump: ‘The attack on Capitol Hill is the largest movement in the history of the United States’ – Politics

June 10, 2022

Samson Paul June 10, 2022 2 min read

‘The Greatest Movement in Our Country’s History’: This is how Donald Trump defined the Capitol attack on Truth, his new social platform. “The Unselected Committee — Trump writes in reference to the House Committee — did not spend a single minute examining why people went to Washington, in huge numbers, much more than Fake News Media intended to report. Jan. 6 — It wasn’t just a protest It was the biggest movement in our country’s history to make America great again.” “It was about a rigged and stolen election, about a country that was about to go to hell, and look at our country now,” Trump notes. “The unelected committee of political thugs, essentially the same group that brought you the Russia hoax (and many others) is now completely exposed and discredited, has refused to study and report on the vast and irrefutable amount of evidence, much of which has recently been produced, which It shows how the 2020 presidential election was rigged and stolen,” he continues, relaunching his groundless thesis on fraud.
The billionaire also accuses House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the metropolitan mayor of rejecting his proposal “to deploy up to twenty thousand National Guard or soldiers, because it was known that there would be a very large crowd.” “If they had accepted the offer, there would have been 6 January,” he says. And the hearings, according to the billionaire, are “another hoax not to mention inflation.” (Dealing).

