December 21, 2021

Trilogy, Rockstar Games is giving away a game or DLC to those who buy the PC version - Nerd4.life

Trilogy, Rockstar Games is giving away a game or DLC to those who buy the PC version – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax December 21, 2021

Those who have bought or will buy GTA: The Trilogy – The Ultimate Edition for Every PC you will receive Rockstar Games or DLC as a gift. This is the new initiative launched by the software house on the occasion of Christmas.

To mark its Christmas store sales, Rockstar Games has revealed that all those who purchase the PC version of the trilogy will receive a €7 discount on their next purchase in the Rockstar Games Store (an amount equal to or greater than €12). Also, as an added bonus for those who have already purchased GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PC or will By January 5, 2022 They can redeem a game or DLC for free from among their choice, which is described below:

  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
  • Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition
  • Max Payne 3
  • black
  • Bully: Scholarship Edition
  • Great White Shark Prepaid Card for GTA Online
  • 55 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online

GTA: The Trilogy, screenshot from San Andreas Definitive Edition

For more details about the initiative, please refer to A dedicated Rockstar Games support page. We remind you, among other things, that by purchasing a remastered trilogy by July 1, 2022, you will also receive the classic trilogy as a gift.

Rockstar Store Christmas promotions include 40% off a variety of clothing and accessories, as well as offers with 50%-70% off a variety of PC games, with one sconto speciale del 20% per GTA: The Trilogy – Ultimate Edition.

