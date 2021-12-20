Nintendo Switch, better configure it before Christmas arrives, Nintendo recommends itself – Nerd4.life

Nintendo Availability birthday With all the trimmings for Nintendo Switch Has come to advise new buyers initialization Console before the holidays, in order to avoid server quota problems. Read: Difficulty creating new accounts and logging in to the online store.

In fact, the Nintendo Switch is going to be one of the most talented gaming consoles this Christmas, and Mario’s house wants to prevent new users from not being able to play it right away if they’re all signed in with his device. server. It will be the most significant moment on Christmas Eve, when the presents are unpacked and kids and adults will rush to configure their new, standard, light or OLED console. It is no coincidence that Nintendo’s advice is directed specifically at those who intend to create accounts for the whole family.

“This weekend we expect a large number of logins to the Nintendo account server which could cause issues such as not being able to create an account right away.

We recommend those who want to use a Nintendo Switch Family for the first time to create their account beforehand.“

For now, Nintendo has only given the advice in Japan, but in the next few days it could do the same in other regions, especially in areas where you plan to sell more units (or have already sold them).