June 15, 2021

Tolui "Brazilian" in the European Championship: the start with Italy against Switzerland | News

Mirabelle Hunt June 15, 2021 2 min read

“The group made – he said Roberto Mancini Last December – at most some elements dance.” Then Foolish He didn’t even look from afar in the coach’s plans, but he started to care about him and him Brazilian standing with ancestors from Trentino. In February, the Atalanta defender was given the green light by FIFA, at the request of FIFA, for a possible recall in the blue. It was named by this name for the three World Cup qualifying matches Against Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania, he made his debut in Vilnius (2-0 for Italy), riding the train that is already running in the European Championships 2020 and “Knocks” by Gianluca Mancini.

The Tolui race However, it does not stop there, because within four months he becomes an unfit Brazilian The blue holder in the European Championships. Florenzi was actually stopped by a calf infection that forced him to leave after the first half of Italy and Turkey, he can also gnash his teeth but Mancini does not want to take risks. It seems that the most urgent solution involves Di Lorenzo, instead The coach is betting everything on Rafael Tlwi, who is preparing to make his debut in a major event after just 3 matches (two of which are in a friendly) and 184 minutes in the national team. In the meantime, Berardi is fine After a bad ‘notch’ in the calf cured against Turkey: he will be confirmed in Trident with Immobile and Insigne, with Chiesa put on the bench.

this then Anti-Switzerland formation: Donnarumma. Toloi, Bonucci; Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barilla, Jorginho, Locatelli; Berardi, Constant, Insigne. Also good news from Verratti: he is fine and will be back on the bench.

