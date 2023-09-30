Today’s MotoGP in Japan, Martin won the Sprint Race: he is -8 behind Bagnaia. Ranking

Motegi, September 30, 2023 – After winning the qualifiers tonight, George Martin also dominates Sprint RaceAnd he got 12 points classification. Seven points for Bagnaya Who finished third in the sprint race, 5 points behind the Spaniard, who is now 8 points away from the lead. Martin beat Brad Bender’s KTM to the finish line. Sixth place for Bizzichi. Starting from pole position, he immediately set a very high pace, which only Bender could match, at least for three-quarters of the race. In the World Cup now Bagnaia has 299 points, Martin 291 and Marco Pizzicchi 252.

Sprint: arrival order and times

Martin finished the race with a time of 21’00’734. Second place went to Brad Binder (KTM, +1’390), third place was world champion Pico Bagnaia (Ducati, +5’279) who was the protagonist in a good duel with Australian Jack Miller (KTM) in fourth place, and the Frenchman Johann Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac) is fifth, Marco Pizzici (Ducati Mooney VR46) is sixth, while Marc Marquez’s Honda is seventh, Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati) is eighth, and Maverick Vinales is ninth. Aprilia, X Raul Fernandez (Aprilia).

Position of electrode and grid

first place To Jorge Martin In the Grand prize Follower Japanscheduled for tomorrow morning at 8 o’clock qualificationsThe Spaniard set the best time and moved ahead of Pico Bagnaya. Third time for Jack Miller. Fourth on the grid goes to Marco Pizzici, while Fabio Di Giannantonio is sixth. Eighth and ninth place for Maverick Viñales and Aleix Espargaro.

MotoGP Japan

Breaking Bender’s experimental record

refrigerator Notary He was fastest at the end of the second free practice. The South African from the KTM team stopped the clock at 1’43”489, ending the race Motegi Record Which was owned by Jorge Lorenzo (1’43”790). Behind Bender francesco bagnaia ducati, With 29 thousand delays. The third was Aprilia Alex Espargaro (+0.295). the fourth George Martin (Ducati Pramac, +0.354), fifth Marco Bizzicchi (Ducati VR46, +0.456). Completion of the top ten positions, moving directly to Qualifiers 2, Di Giannantonio, Zarco, Viñales, Pol Espargaro and Miller. Fabio Quartararo and Marc Marquez were forced to enter in the first quarter.

Instead, he dominated the first free practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix George Martin (Ducati Pramac), ahead of Augusto Fernandez and Marco Pizzicchi.

Bagnaya: “Finally I can drive my own way”

“I am very satisfied because I can finally use the brakes For my style of riding, it is an important step. We are still missing something in terms of grip, but I have to say that we are really close to finding the right solution.” Francis Bagnaya He is satisfied after the free training sessions. “In the last few races, the bike always tended to take me a little too far – words of the Ducati rider -. I breathe a sigh of relief because when I decided to pay “I was able to do it without any problems and it showed clearly.”

Rinse

“Alex Reigns It has been declared inappropriate because of pain Which he felt in his right leg during track tests. We are proud of his efforts, thank you for the experience Alex,” he wrote on social media Team LCR Honda Castrol. When you come back later Over a period of three months of discontinuationDue to his injury at the Italian Grand Prix last June, the Spaniard tried to take to the track in Japan: however, the pain in his right leg was too much for the No. 42..