Tokyo Olympics: The Italian program in competition today, Saturday, August 7: Rhythmic gymnastics in the final for the third time Live broadcast

The Italian program that competes today, Saturday, August 7, the Tokyo Olympics.
Artistic gymnastics. With the third qualifying score, Italy made it to the eight-man rhythmic gymnastics final. “Blue Butterflies” – Martina Centofante, Anais Durante, Alicia Morelli, Daniela Mogurian, Martina Santandria – Closed two years, succeeding only Bulgaria and Russia. The medal final match is scheduled for tomorrow at 11 Japanese (4 Italians), and teams will start from scratch to assess their training.
Women’s marathon. Kenya’s Beris Jepchershire won the gold medal in the women’s Olympic marathon held at Odori Park in Sapporo, finishing the race in 2:27:20. The silver was won by fellow countryman Brigid Kosgei, 16 inches (2 x 27’36), bronze by American Molly Seidel. By 26 inches (2 x 27’46 inches). Giovanna Ibis, closing in at 32nd, behind 7 minutes and 49 seconds. The fourth Israeli Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, which was traveling four kilometers and had to stop due to fatigue, extreme heat and humidity, had already crashed in the early hours of morning Japan in Sapporo Odori Park.
Basketball gold medal. the United States of America They won the gold medal in the men’s basketball tournament. In the final for first and second places, the Americans trained Greg PopovichThey defeated France 87-82. The best scorer of the match was Kevin Durant With a score of 29 points.
Schedule of the Italian Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 tomorrow Saturday 7 August
- From 11pm on Friday, August 6 – Women’s Athletics Marathon (Gold Final)
Giovanna Ibis
- From 11:30 pm on Friday 6 August – GOLD FINAL
Julia Molinaro and Lucrezia Colomboto Russo
- (3:00-4:30) – Rhythmic team sports (Qualification)
Alicia Morelli, Martina Centofante, Agnese Durante, Beatrice Tornatore, Anna Basta and Martina Santandria
- From 7:00 am – KARATE Female Kumite + 61kg (Qualifier; 12:10 Semi Final; 12:45 Final Final)
Silvia Simraro
- From 8:20 am – Rhythmic Gym Singles (Gold Final)
Melina Baldassarri
- 9:55 am – Madison Men’s Cycling (Final)
Simone Consoni and Elia Viviani
- 11.45am – Men’s Freestyle Wrestling 97kg (Bronze Final)
Abraham de Jesus Conedo Ruano
- 12:30 – Technical swimming in teams (Gold Final)
Beatrice Caligari, Linda Cerruti, Costanza di Camilo, Gemma Galli, Domiziana Cavanna, Francesca Deeda, Costanza Ferro and Enrica Piccoli
- 14:50 – Men’s 4X400m Athletics Relay (Gold Final)
Re, Aceti, Galvan, Scotti
More Stories
5 gold medals in athletics like the USA
Olympic Games, Live Results: Gold in Palmisano (March) and Bossa (Karate). Today 4×100 with Jacobs
Balsamo-Paternoster will play for a medal in Madison – OA Sport