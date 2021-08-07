Tokyo Olympics: The Italian program in competition today, Saturday, August 7: Rhythmic gymnastics in the final for the third time Live broadcast

The Italian program that competes today, Saturday, August 7, the Tokyo Olympics.

Artistic gymnastics. With the third qualifying score, Italy made it to the eight-man rhythmic gymnastics final. “Blue Butterflies” – Martina Centofante, Anais Durante, Alicia Morelli, Daniela Mogurian, Martina Santandria – Closed two years, succeeding only Bulgaria and Russia. The medal final match is scheduled for tomorrow at 11 Japanese (4 Italians), and teams will start from scratch to assess their training.

Women’s marathon. Kenya’s Beris Jepchershire won the gold medal in the women’s Olympic marathon held at Odori Park in Sapporo, finishing the race in 2:27:20. The silver was won by fellow countryman Brigid Kosgei, 16 inches (2 x 27’36), bronze by American Molly Seidel. By 26 inches (2 x 27’46 inches). Giovanna Ibis, closing in at 32nd, behind 7 minutes and 49 seconds. The fourth Israeli Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, which was traveling four kilometers and had to stop due to fatigue, extreme heat and humidity, had already crashed in the early hours of morning Japan in Sapporo Odori Park.

Basketball gold medal. the United States of America They won the gold medal in the men’s basketball tournament. In the final for first and second places, the Americans trained Greg PopovichThey defeated France 87-82. The best scorer of the match was Kevin Durant With a score of 29 points.

