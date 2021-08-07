“Consone, before leaving, panicked and wasn’t feeling well, he was dizzy” – OA Sport

Madison gave the men at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics today less happiness for Italy than Omnium and a collective pursuit. In fact, Elia Viviani and Simone Consone failed to keep up with the pairs of Denmark, UK and France. The Azores couple finished the race only in tenth place, not being able to fight with the best, and also lost a lap.



It must be said that Madison was the system that offered the least opportunity to beat the colors of Bel Paese. Already at the World Cup in Berlin 2020, Consone and Viviani suffered from pairs who lined up within them at least a particularly strong man. Denmark, Great Britain and France today have relied on riders such as Lacey Norman Hansen, Benjamin Thomas and Ethan Hayter who, on the road, are accustomed to achieving excellent piloting performance. This exacerbated the race from the start, making it very difficult for the Azzurri.

These are the statements made by CT Marco Villa in Madison today: “We didn’t have a good day with Simon, who panicked before he left and wasn’t feeling well, dizzy. However, our Olympics are still good, with 2 medals in the 3 disciplines we participated in. Americana is a specialty and you need to stay on track. It is not possible to train all three disciplines in one month, even if you have seen the results we achieved. I was hoping for that day anyway because they are such a good couple and am convinced he can still give us satisfaction in the future.“.

Photo: La Presse