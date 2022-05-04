May 4, 2022

Madrid, Nadal asks to play before the Champions League match between Real and City

Mirabelle Hunt May 4, 2022

Spain’s Rafael Nadal asked that his opening match in the ATP tournament in Madrid not overlap with the beloved Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday, according to tournament director Feliciano Lopez. Nadal, who has won the Madrid Open five times, will face Serbian Miomir Kekmanovic in the round of 32 on Wednesday, the same day the Whites will try to overturn the first leg 4-3 against Pep Guardiola’s team, at the Santiago Bernabeu. . The 21-time Grand Slam winner is known as an ardent Real Madrid fan and was called upon to make his ‘honorary start’ before Carlo Ancelotti’s side clinched their 35th title with a 4-0 win over Espanyol at the weekend.

The tournament said that Nadal will play during the day, after Lopez confirmed Nadal’s request to the Spanish radio network Cadena Ser, and Lopez said, “Nadal asked us not to play when Real plays the stadium in the Champions League semi-final with City.” “He likes to play during the day, so that the ball bounces higher. There are Spanish tennis players who are not from Madrid. David Ferrer is not from Madrid. Tommy Robredo and Marc Lopez are from Barcelona, ​​Sergi Bruguera is a lot to Barcelona… It is very difficult to be a Real Madrid fan!”

