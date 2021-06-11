Today is another day, "When I was making softcore films...". Stefania Sandrelli, revealing a red dot on Tinto Brass - Libero Quotidiano

Early films, his past, his private life: Stefania Sandrelli She told herself in a long interview with Serena Burton in the living room Today is another day On Rai 1. The artist recalls her experience as a young woman in the world of cinema and entertainment. In particular, he said that during the filming of the first movie, When he was only 15 years old, She immediately became friends with all the actresses on the set. Although she later realized that she had to be more conservative.

He talks, however, about the erotic films he’s starred in, some of which have been filmed Zero copper tinting, I showed: “I had so much fun acting and would do it againBut then he added sarcastically: “Now I couldn’t.” She can still feel it, Sandelli said, recalling some moments from her past Gino Pauli, his great love from whom the daughter was also born: “We love each other very much.”

The actress recalled how their love story began: “I heard him sing the cat and that song made me fall in love.” However, their relationship had its ups and downs, it was rather stormy. In this regard, the actress talked about a scene of jealousy in which several things were destroyed in Gino: “I just went to get what I knew was his dearest.” Finally, about today’s love, he joked: “Today I live on a little income.”