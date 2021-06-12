June 12, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Diletta Lotta and Yaman were cheering in the "derby" of Italy and Turkey!

Diletta Lotta and Yaman were cheering in the “derby” of Italy and Turkey!

Lorelei Reese June 12, 2021 1 min read

Playground Olympic in Rome Hosts the inaugural game of Euro 2020: And for the extraordinary event, the audience is also first class. Among the important figures present for follow-up Italy and Turkey They showed up on the field too Francesco Totti e Alessandro NestaBut in the amphitheater of the Roman stadium there are many celebrities ready to support their favorite team. How Diletta Lotta e Can Yaman, divided into typhus and not in life.

Turkey – Italy, in the stands of Olimpico Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta

Dileta was immortalized and was at the entrance to the Olympics, then on social networks they exchanged some snapshots together that drove the fans crazy. If a beautiful heart of a dozen presents beats for Mancini national teamActor cheer for her Turkey. Despite this, the two look very close and hug behind a sash celebrating the match in the colors of the two teams. Later, the beautiful Dozen Presenter He published another story in which he mocks his friend with great affection: a mask over his eyes, the Turkish actor “hiding” after the goals of Italy. Be that as it may, it is a very beautiful spot for Healthy and clean cheer.

READ  It's official: Prime Day arrives on June 21 and 22

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Today is another day, “When I was making softcore films…”. Stefania Sandrelli, revealing a red dot on Tinto Brass – Libero Quotidiano

June 11, 2021 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

The Reunion, very high UK ratings

June 11, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Lotto and SuperEnalotto extractions today June 10, 2021: winning numbers and odds

June 11, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

3 min read

Expert answers for parents

June 12, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Diletta Lotta and Yaman were cheering in the “derby” of Italy and Turkey!

June 12, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

A star obscured by something mysterious

June 12, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Lazio official in the White Zone from Monday 14 June: what will change

June 12, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt