June 11, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The Reunion, very high UK ratings

The Reunion, very high UK ratings

Lorelei Reese June 11, 2021 1 min read

More than 5 million spectators in the festive special that brought together the cast of the famous sitcom.

The numbers that catch the eye for the reunion friends In the UK, the first available since the launch of the festive special on May 27, in Italy on Sky and streaming on right Now. The European entertainment giant announced that Friends: reunion It was watched in the UK by more than 5 million viewers, the highest viewership in recent years.

Reunion of former heroes friends Jennifer AnistonAnd the Courteney CoxAnd the Lisa KudrowAnd the Matt LeBlancAnd the Matthew Perry e David Schwimmer Attracted exactly 5.3 million viewers, became the most-watched broadcast on Sky since 2019 and the second-most-watched of all time, and removed the 2011 illustrated documentaries. travel idiot And put herself right after the final Game of thronesthat aired in 2019.


Guarda’s Friends: The Reunion su NOW

Meanwhile, it is not known how things went in the US, where HBO Max, the streaming service that requested the special, has adopted a policy since its launch that this information is kept confidential. There may be an exception, but it’s still unlikely that the reunion didn’t have a huge following abroad either.

READ  David and Angelo Ferro, Directors of Campogrosso Refuge, spoke of a "responsible tourist and conscious mountaineer"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Lotto and SuperEnalotto extractions today June 10, 2021: winning numbers and odds

June 11, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Nissan Smart Choice, New Certified Used Car Service

June 10, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Embarrassing photo of a former prime minister in disarmament – Libero Quotidiano

June 10, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Vodafone Open: The new service arrives to experience the offers without restrictions

June 11, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

The Reunion, very high UK ratings

June 11, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

What they contain, here’s the product to avoid – Libero Quotidiano

June 11, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

If Lautaro leaves, there is already an alternative

June 11, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt