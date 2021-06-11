The Reunion, very high UK ratings

More than 5 million spectators in the festive special that brought together the cast of the famous sitcom.

The numbers that catch the eye for the reunion friends In the UK, the first available since the launch of the festive special on May 27, in Italy on Sky and streaming on right Now. The European entertainment giant announced that Friends: reunion It was watched in the UK by more than 5 million viewers, the highest viewership in recent years.

Reunion of former heroes friends Jennifer AnistonAnd the Courteney CoxAnd the Lisa KudrowAnd the Matt LeBlancAnd the Matthew Perry e David Schwimmer Attracted exactly 5.3 million viewers, became the most-watched broadcast on Sky since 2019 and the second-most-watched of all time, and removed the 2011 illustrated documentaries. travel idiot And put herself right after the final Game of thronesthat aired in 2019.



Guarda’s Friends: The Reunion su NOW



Meanwhile, it is not known how things went in the US, where HBO Max, the streaming service that requested the special, has adopted a policy since its launch that this information is kept confidential. There may be an exception, but it’s still unlikely that the reunion didn’t have a huge following abroad either.