Say goodbye to insects and unpleasant odors thanks to this powerful traditional plant that will soon bloom and scent your home and garden.

There are many plants that are famous for their ability to repel insects. In general they are produced with a very strong odor and possibly even an unpleasant odor. This is definitely not the case with the plant we are talking about today. In fact, its aroma is appreciated all over the world and throughout the centuries. Therefore, we can say goodbye to insects and unpleasant odors thanks to this strong traditional plant that will soon bloom and scent your home and garden.

Marseille symbol

Imagining the fields of Marseille, in the south of France, brings to mind enormous purple rows, full of delicate scents that we associate with cleanliness and grandmothers. In fact, they were the ones who used the branches of the plant that made this area famous and its soaps to protect clothes from moths. We are talking about lavender. The plant contains essential oils that are widely used in perfumery and relaxation rooms, the same oils that are not very popular among insects. This may not be new to many and we may already have lavender seedlings in the garden. However, we can also keep one at home or plant a new one in the garden. In fact, we must bear in mind that there is not a single type of lavender.

Maybe all of us when we think of tulip we imagine someone with the classic ear shape. Its stems can reach great length and support dozens of tiny purple flowers. This variety is lavender Angestifolia.

However, there are many others and some of them are readily available. Think, for example, of the dwarf lavender, which provides abundant flowering and adapts easily to different environments. There is also lavender wool, with its leaves and silvered underneath and able to grow anywhere.

Or we also find toothed lavender, which is precisely identifiable from leaves with serrated edges. The best thing about this plant is that it can bloom all year round.

Finally, let’s talk about lavanda stoechas, Also with hairy and silver leaves, but with a more compact flower that can be pink or white as well.

However, we must not forget that there are many flowering plants that are able to repel insects such as Borage Oh no Catalpa. So we don’t necessarily have to limit ourselves to buying the usual plants, but we can broaden our horizons without much effort.