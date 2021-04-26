Our smile is one of our major business cards. The health of our teeth and gums is essential for feeling good about ourselves. Unfortunately, we all know how painful a tooth can be and therefore we must make great efforts to try to keep our teeth healthy. To do this, it is important to follow some basic rules and avoid eating certain foods at certain times. In fact, to maintain healthy teeth and gums, we must completely avoid eating this food at dinner.

Rules for good oral hygiene

It might sound trivial, but following these simple rules will allow us to prevent dental and gum problems. First of all, we must choose a toothbrush with synthetic bristles and round tips to ensure that it does not cause excessive irritation of the gums.

The toothbrush should be changed at least once every two months to prevent a large amount of germs from settling between the bristles and the hair. the battery. The bristles of the toothbrush should be of moderate hardness, unless otherwise specified by the dentist. While brushing, remember not to neglect any part of the mouth and tilt the toothbrush at a 45-degree angle. This way, the hairs will reach the gum line. Finally, let’s not forget to use other devices like dental floss and mouthwash, but also don’t neglect cleaning the tongue.

To maintain healthy teeth and gums, we must completely avoid eating this food at dinner

What we eat during dinner can damage our teeth. This is what emerged according to recent Italian research discussed during the XX National Congress of the College of Dental Educators. According to this study, in fact, it turns out that even if we brush our teeth before bed, glucose tends to concentrate in saliva during the night.

Why does this happen? At night, the flow of saliva decreases compared to the day, and so all the sugar is concentrated in the little saliva present. By examining a group of 37 people, they were able to prove this thesis. Saliva glucose levels were checked at three different times of the day. The results show that glucose levels are much higher in the first draw, that is, in the moment before breakfast. For this reason, we must be careful when eating sweet and sugar-rich foods during dinner. This way we will avoid it going to affect the teeth and gums.

Deepening

