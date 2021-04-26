April 27, 2021

Proxima Centauri esplode

Say goodbye to the alien life hypothesis of the neighboring system

Proxima Centauri explodes. Our “neighbor” star recorded a solar flare in 2019 that would vaporize any current life form.

Reconstructed glow of Proxima Centauri

I am alone 4.24 light years That separate our solar system from Proxima Centauri, The closest star to the sun. It is for this very reason that its system, consisting of two eligible exoplanets, has been the subject of research by researchers for several years. That’s since our neighbor’s star was discovered a century ago. At the same time, the search for extraterrestrial life also continues at the closest MarsTwo months ago, the perseverance chariot put its wheels on to tell us if there is life on the red planet.

Proxima Centauri: is there or not extraterrestrial life?

Proxima Centauri explodes
Proxima Centauri and its planets

Likewise the topic of research revolving around it Proxima Centauri It goes exactly in this direction. Is there life outside Earth? Or rather, is there life outside our solar system? However, what has emerged from recent research could quench the enthusiasm. To implement it, scientists from the University of Colorado discovered a deadly explosion in 2019. The star could have increased its brightness by about 14,000 times, leading to the disintegration of any potential life form present on the planets orbiting it.

The normal star turned 14,000 times brighter within secondsThis was confirmed in a note by the head of the study Meredith MacGregor. “If there was life at all on the planet closest to Proxima Centauri, it would look very different from what we know here on Earth. Sure, a human will not be so good“.

READ  Seven ways to keep your brain healthy

There are two planets orbiting the star closest to us across the Milky Way. Two eligible extraterrestrial life is less and less likely. Especially, Proxima Centauri b It could be a habitable planet due to its location relative to the star, in the so-called “habitable zone” of the system. But the star’s activity does not bode well. Our galaxy is full of red dwarfs, but their fluctuation may be a cause of life’s struggle to evolve.

