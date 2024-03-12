This is the only way to trick and boost your metabolism: Nutritionists' trick has gone viral

Metabolism is a chemical process carried out by the liver to convert nutrients into energy: here's how to trick it into losing weight!

Through metabolism, all nutrients ingested undergo a transformation, which in return gives us the energy we need to face our days. Metabolism is therefore responsible for meeting energy requirements and its correct functioning ensures effective management of body weight, which is an essential factor for staying fit and healthy.

Excess weight and a sedentary lifestyle cause a decrease in the quality of metabolic processes. When our body consists of a good dose of fat mass, our metabolism does not function at its best and as a result we will have less energy during our days. In fact, physical activity and muscle mass, in addition to a healthy diet, are key factors for always having a fast and dynamic metabolism.

The mistake that many make in the hope of losing weight faster is to start with a very strict diet. Doing so makes losing weight difficult because your metabolism can slow in response to reducing your calorie intake. So in this article we will see How is that possible “Cheating your metabolismTo get real results during dieting.

Tricks to “trick” your metabolism: No one ever told you

Metabolism is a chemical process that, when combined with the right diet, can improve body weight management levels. Therefore, in-depth knowledge of the interaction of these processes is essential, so it is always advisable to consult a nutrition and physical activity specialist. You can still practice the principles of metabolic deception while dieting.

to'Metabolic deception It consists of adopting some strategies during periods of following a low-calorie dietWhich helps convert nutrients to be active and effective. The mechanism involves alternating periods of low-calorie diet with periods of normal eating Micronutrient management And employment Protein-rich foodswhich stimulates the body to burn more calories.

Foods with a thermogenic effect, like proteins, allow you to maintain muscle mass at the expense of fat mass. It is important to alternate regular calorie eating days with low-calorie diet days Prevent your metabolism from slowing down. In addition to eating foods rich in protein and fiber, it is obviously necessary to exercise regularly Physical activityEspecially to maintain results.

For long-term results, it is essential to keep your metabolism active and track your progress, so you can make adjustments to your diet or the amount of physical activity. Tricking your metabolism requires a combination of Smart eating strategies– Regular exercise and constant monitoring. Once you take the right approach, you can improve your metabolism to promote effective and long-lasting weight loss.