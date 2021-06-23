Many have heard that in order to follow a healthy diet, you should eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, but above all you need to eat in a balanced way.

This is necessary to feel satisfied and give the body the right amount of energy to face the day. Furthermore it, eat regularly It helps the body prevent some diseases.

For example, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), by eating enough fruits and vegetables, there will be a noticeable change in the so-called cardiovascular disease map.

Moreover, it is estimated that with only 600 grams of fruits and vegetables per day, more than 135,000 deaths could be avoided, and 11% of strokes and coronary heart disease would be reduced by a third.

According to experts, there is a rule to follow in order to follow a healthy diet

Therefore, it appears that the so-called “green” food can bring benefits to the proper functioning of the heart but not only. In fact, eating vegetables and fruits in a balanced way will ensure our daily supply of vitamins, fibres, minerals and antioxidants.

according to expertsThere is a rule to follow for a healthy diet and this is known as the 5 portions a day rule. what is the point? It is a very simple and useful recommendation for both adults and children.

It works to develop a healthy food culture. Basically we mean a balance of 2 servings of vegetables and 3 fruits each day. This is why this name, as it is recommended to eat this amount of fruits and vegetables daily.

An example of the correct consumption of fruits and vegetables

Experts estimate that for adults who need 2,000 calories per day, at least these amounts should be calculated. 250 grams of raw vegetables, 50 grams of salad and 150 grams of fruit per serving.

When we speak of a portion, we are referring, for example, to a whole fruit such as an orange, a pear, an apple, 2-3 apricots, or a plum.

Then with regard to salad, at least 50 grams and half a plate of cooked or raw vegetables should be consumed. Finally, a choice, a glass of juice (centrifuged juice is fine too) or a glass of fruit salad.