Here when the sun dies: scientists come up with a date and how this stellar catastrophe will happen

Scientists have set the date on which the sun will die and how it will lead to the end of the solar system, but we will not be there.

After all we are talking about a star that, like all others, has a very long life cycle but with a duration. It is clear that all the planets revolving around it will disappear with it, but by that time life on Earth will have disappeared for millions of years already. An international team has studied a new prediction, which was initially published in the journal Nature Astronomy and among its authors Albert Zeijstra of the University of Manchester, UK.

According to this theory, the Sun itself should, in its final stage, turn into a planetary nebulaA bubble of gas and dust. This hypothesis was presented before, but was later disproved by other theories based on different evidence.

The sun will die in 10 billion years, but our end will come sooner

Read also: Xiaomi brings Apple Watch to its knees: here’s the amazing rendering of its feature-rich smartwatch

The international team of scientists says that according to the theory of the planetary nebula, the Sun, which is currently about 4.6 billion years old, should live another 10 years. However, within $5 billion, it will turn into a red giant: its core will shrink, while its outer layers will expand to the orbit of Mars.Eventually, the earth will also swallow up. But rest assured, life on our planet at that time will already end for a few million years, due to the massive increase in temperatures, unless it is man himself who speeds up this end.

Read also: An unprecedented supernova has been spotted in the sky: this is the astonishing spectacle

In fact, the Earth will only have a billion years, because the Sun increases its brightness by 10% during this time frame. The result would be evaporation of all the oceans and an increase in the temperature of the planet, preventing the formation of water. Once you become a red giant, the fate of the Sun is unclear. 90% of stars of this type become one Nana Bianca It then ends up in a planetary nebula, because when the star dies it expels gas and dust into space: at this point the envelope can reach half its initial size. Without fuel, this “dead” star would slowly die, but within tens of billions of years.